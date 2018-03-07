‘The beer didn’t fare so well’: 60,000 pounds of beer lost in crash caused by SC man

An early morning crash Wednesday left thousands of cans of beer scattered on a Florida highway, and a South Carolina man has been arrested.
Michael Nolan Powell, 44, of Simsponville was charged with careless driving, according to multiple reports.
The Simpsonville man was driving a tractor-trailer carrying beer on Interstate 10 in Okaloosa County. Around 2:30 a.m., he failed to maintain his lane, and the truck ran onto the shoulder of the road before overturning, wyff4.com reported.
Powell was wearing a seat belt and suffered minor injuries, according to greenvilleonline.com.
“Thankfully only minor injuries which were treated on scene but the beer didn’t fare so well,” the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page, along with images of Busch beer scattered all over the road.
An estimated 60,000 pounds of Busch beer was thrown from the trailer, according to multiple reports.
Okaloosa County is located in the Florida panhandle. It’s not far from Pensacola and the Alabama state line.
A crash involving a Beer Truck took place this morning in Okaloosa County at the 45 Mile Marker. As a result, an estimated 60,000 pounds of Busch was thrown from the trailer. pic.twitter.com/3OUp1vphyu— Casey Feindt (@CaseyF_WTXL) March 7, 2018
