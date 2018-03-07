A crash involving a Beer Truck took place Tuesday morning in Okaloosa County, Fla., spilled an estimated 60,000 pounds of Busch.
‘The beer didn’t fare so well’: 60,000 pounds of beer lost in crash caused by SC man

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

March 07, 2018 03:28 PM

OKALOOSA COUNTY, FLA.

An early morning crash Wednesday left thousands of cans of beer scattered on a Florida highway, and a South Carolina man has been arrested.

Michael Nolan Powell, 44, of Simsponville was charged with careless driving, according to multiple reports.

The Simpsonville man was driving a tractor-trailer carrying beer on Interstate 10 in Okaloosa County. Around 2:30 a.m., he failed to maintain his lane, and the truck ran onto the shoulder of the road before overturning, wyff4.com reported.

Powell was wearing a seat belt and suffered minor injuries, according to greenvilleonline.com.

“Thankfully only minor injuries which were treated on scene but the beer didn’t fare so well,” the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page, along with images of Busch beer scattered all over the road.



An estimated 60,000 pounds of Busch beer was thrown from the trailer, according to multiple reports.

Okaloosa County is located in the Florida panhandle. It’s not far from Pensacola and the Alabama state line.

