A 70-year-old Bible is seeking its owner. Can you help?

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find the person who owns a tattered, orphaned Bible, given as a gift 70 years ago.
The sheriff’s office put out a call on Facebook on Wednesday for help finding the Bible’s owner.
Cursive handwriting on an inside page of the Bible says it was given to Barbara Quick by Aunt Cora Lee on Jan. 1, 1948.
If anyone has information that could lead to the Bible’s rightful owner, they’re asked to contact Spartanburg County investigator J. Ritz at (864) 503-4696 or jritz@spartanburgcounty.org.
