Spartanburg County sheriff’s deputies are looking for the owner of this 70-year-old Bible.
Spartanburg County sheriff’s deputies are looking for the owner of this 70-year-old Bible. Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook
Spartanburg County sheriff’s deputies are looking for the owner of this 70-year-old Bible. Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office via Facebook

State

A 70-year-old Bible is seeking its owner. Can you help?

By Sarah Ellis

sellis@thestate.com

March 09, 2018 09:16 AM

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find the person who owns a tattered, orphaned Bible, given as a gift 70 years ago.

The sheriff’s office put out a call on Facebook on Wednesday for help finding the Bible’s owner.

Cursive handwriting on an inside page of the Bible says it was given to Barbara Quick by Aunt Cora Lee on Jan. 1, 1948.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

If anyone has information that could lead to the Bible’s rightful owner, they’re asked to contact Spartanburg County investigator J. Ritz at (864) 503-4696 or jritz@spartanburgcounty.org.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

SC House Speaker Jay Lucas criticizes Senate for not lowering SCE&G power bills

View More Video