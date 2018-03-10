More Videos

Damaged bridge over I-26 in Orangeburg is demolished 38

Damaged bridge over I-26 in Orangeburg is demolished

Pause
SC House Speaker Jay Lucas criticizes Senate for not lowering SCE&G power bills 84

SC House Speaker Jay Lucas criticizes Senate for not lowering SCE&G power bills

Darius Rucker brings 'unique experience' at this private Hilton Head concert 36

Darius Rucker brings 'unique experience' at this private Hilton Head concert

SC gubernatorial candidate James Smith talks energy policy 61

SC gubernatorial candidate James Smith talks energy policy

Myrtle Beach releases body cam footage from viral McDonald's incident 323

Myrtle Beach releases body cam footage from viral McDonald's incident

Police, McDonald's manager ask homeless man, customer to leave 317

Police, McDonald's manager ask homeless man, customer to leave

What is a REAL ID? 57

What is a REAL ID?

Why you pay higher electric bills in SC than any other state 63

Why you pay higher electric bills in SC than any other state

His birthday party was George Sink-themed. Then, his hero attorney showed up 76

His birthday party was George Sink-themed. Then, his hero attorney showed up

Here's how an SC nursing home said goodbye to an Air Force veteran 117

Here's how an SC nursing home said goodbye to an Air Force veteran

A Myrtle Beach police officer is seen asking a homeless man and customer to leave a local McDonald's after reports of the homeless man trespassing. Yossi Gallo Provided to The Sun News
A Myrtle Beach police officer is seen asking a homeless man and customer to leave a local McDonald's after reports of the homeless man trespassing. Yossi Gallo Provided to The Sun News

State

GoFundMe page created for homeless man in viral SC McDonald's video

By Michaela Broyles

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

March 10, 2018 10:56 AM

A GoFundMe page has been created for James Lee Owens, the homeless man at the heart of a viral video that shows him being asked to leave a Myrtle Beach McDonald's last month.

Over 500 people have raised nearly $9,500 for Owens since the page was created Wednesday.

"Hello all, because of all the loving feedback and suggestions of you all wanting to help, I decided to start Mr. James Lee Owens a legitimate go fund me account," wrote Latoya Grayson, the creator of the account. "Your kindness is greatly appreciated!"

As of Saturday morning, donors raised $9,493 out of a $16,000 goal.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The creation of the page stems from an incident that took place inside the McDonald's located at 2200 N. Kings Highway on Feb. 28.

Myrtle Beach resident Yossi Gallo posted a video on Facebook showing him and Owens being ordered to leave the restaurant.

“I’m getting kicked out of here because I gave a homeless guy food!” Gallo yelled in the video.

In his viral video, Gallo said he brought Owens inside the restaurant to buy him a meal. But the Myrtle Beach Police Department released a statement explaining how Owens was previously warned to leave the property after allegedly asking people for money.

The video has garnered more than 101 million views, sparking backlash against the restaurant's management and the police department.

If you would like to help out, you can do so by visiting www.gofundme.com/58po9fk.

Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Damaged bridge over I-26 in Orangeburg is demolished 38

Damaged bridge over I-26 in Orangeburg is demolished

Pause
SC House Speaker Jay Lucas criticizes Senate for not lowering SCE&G power bills 84

SC House Speaker Jay Lucas criticizes Senate for not lowering SCE&G power bills

Darius Rucker brings 'unique experience' at this private Hilton Head concert 36

Darius Rucker brings 'unique experience' at this private Hilton Head concert

SC gubernatorial candidate James Smith talks energy policy 61

SC gubernatorial candidate James Smith talks energy policy

Myrtle Beach releases body cam footage from viral McDonald's incident 323

Myrtle Beach releases body cam footage from viral McDonald's incident

Police, McDonald's manager ask homeless man, customer to leave 317

Police, McDonald's manager ask homeless man, customer to leave

What is a REAL ID? 57

What is a REAL ID?

Why you pay higher electric bills in SC than any other state 63

Why you pay higher electric bills in SC than any other state

His birthday party was George Sink-themed. Then, his hero attorney showed up 76

His birthday party was George Sink-themed. Then, his hero attorney showed up

Here's how an SC nursing home said goodbye to an Air Force veteran 117

Here's how an SC nursing home said goodbye to an Air Force veteran

Damaged bridge over I-26 in Orangeburg is demolished

View More Video