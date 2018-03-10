GoFundMe page created for homeless man in viral SC McDonald's video

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 38 Damaged bridge over I-26 in Orangeburg is demolished Pause 84 SC House Speaker Jay Lucas criticizes Senate for not lowering SCE&G power bills 36 Darius Rucker brings 'unique experience' at this private Hilton Head concert 61 SC gubernatorial candidate James Smith talks energy policy 323 Myrtle Beach releases body cam footage from viral McDonald's incident 317 Police, McDonald's manager ask homeless man, customer to leave 57 What is a REAL ID? 63 Why you pay higher electric bills in SC than any other state 76 His birthday party was George Sink-themed. Then, his hero attorney showed up 117 Here's how an SC nursing home said goodbye to an Air Force veteran Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

A Myrtle Beach police officer is seen asking a homeless man and customer to leave a local McDonald's after reports of the homeless man trespassing. Yossi Gallo Provided to The Sun News

A Myrtle Beach police officer is seen asking a homeless man and customer to leave a local McDonald's after reports of the homeless man trespassing. Yossi Gallo Provided to The Sun News