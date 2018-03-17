Dear South Carolina Youth Soccer Parent:
We are pleased to advise you that the journey we began with our Silent September initiative last fall continues. As you may recall, we received overwhelming positive feedback from all of our stakeholders – coaches, referees, most importantly players, and even parents!
Unfortunately, despite many clubs and teams adopting the concepts of the “active listening” model promoted during September, reports of inappropriate sideline behaviors continued. It simply is not something that we – the youth soccer community – should tolerate.
We implore all of our youth soccer parents to be part of the solution; to set a good example for our youth players, your children, and each other. In every group of parents, we all know who “that” parent is. Don’t be “that” parent. When you are on the sideline, don’t be shy, tell “that” parent they are undermining your child’s soccer experience and if they keep it up, they should leave.
Our referee communities have also seen the difference that our September initiative made and have been working to build out mentoring programs and retain more young officials. Honestly, it is a lot easier to mentor and retain game officials when they are not constantly on edge with folks yelling at them.
Throughout the initiative last fall we emphasized that Silent September was an exercise to start a conversation and to raise awareness. We encouraged everyone to stay engaged in the months and years to follow so that together we can build on these concepts in the best interests of our kids and change the culture of our youth soccer sidelines.
Last month, SCYSA became the first state Youth Soccer Association to join as a leadership partner with mysoccerparenting.com to emphasize the importance to the association and our youth players that have an appropriately supportive parent sideline. In the months to come, you will be hearing more about the resources made available through this platform and how they can benefit your player.
Cheer positively for your team, and if you are really sporting, cheer for the good play of your opponent; but keep the negative rants to yourself. We encourage you to stay engaged with your player and the growth of our beautiful game here in South Carolina and we work diligently to improve the player environment.
#JustLetThemPlay!
Burns Davison is the head of rules and compliance with the SC Youth Soccer Association.
