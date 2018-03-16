Here’s what we know about the man charged with shooting 4 SC police officers

The York man charged in the killing of a York County deputy and wounding three other law enforcement officers earlier this year is an Army veteran, according to new information.

Christian Thomas McCall, 47, had been hospitalized since with injuries to his leg and arm. He was released Thursday morning from a Charlotte hospital and , police said. the Jan. 16 shootoutjailed in Mecklenburg County

York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson confirmed to The Herald that a high-powered rifle believed to be used by McCall was recovered during the aftermath of the shootings of officers Mike Doty, Randy Clinton, Buddy Brown and Kyle Cummings.

McCall’s lawyer, Montrio Belton, said McCall is a hard-working family man. He declined further comment until McCall appears in court Friday for an extradition hearing back to South Carolina.

A statement released Thursday by McCall’s family to The Herald, said McCall worked in banking after serving in the military and describes him as a “loving Christian and husband.”

York County deputies responded Jan, 15 to a domestic violence 911 call at the McCall home on Farrier Lane, outside of York. McCall fled the home where he lived with his wife and two children. York County Sheriff’s Office K-9 handler Clinton was shot while tracking McCall through the Campbell’s Crossing neighborhood, police say.

Hundreds of York County residents came out to the streets Monday afternoon to watch the funeral processional of Detective Mike Doty, a York County Sheriff’s Office deputy who died in a shooting last week that wounded three other police officers. Doty’s funeral was held at Calvary Church in Charlotte. Doty was scheduled to be buried at Forest Hills Cemetery in Rock Hill. David Thackham, dthackham@heraldonline.com

SWAT and the State Law Enforcement Division helicopter were called. Police say McCall shot SWAT team members Doty, Brown and Cummings, and shot at the SLED helicopter searching for him.

Doty died the next day. The other officers were hospitalized and later released.

A marker honoring Doty is at the entrance to Campbell’s Crossing, just yards from where he was shot.

People who lived near McCall said he often walked his dogs in the neighborhood and he worked from home. McCall’s home sits at the end of a cul-de-sac.

Roger Gilfillan, who lives down the street, said he often saw McCall walking and he knew of no one who had problems with McCall.

Since the shootings, neighbors said they had not seen McCall’s family.

York County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed McCall was under guard by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police at the hospital since the shooting and never left the hospital until Thursday when he was taken to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg jail.

Neighbor Lisa Wynn said several neighbors had been supportive of McCall’s family since the shootings, yet she and others have concerns about McCall being released.

“What authorities say he did is indefensible,” Wynn said.

McCall is expected to face charges of murder for Doty’s death, as well as three counts of attempted murder, weapons charges,and domestic violence charges, prosecutors have said.

After the shootings, 16th Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett said he instructed police there was probable cause to seek the warrants against McCall. However, the warrants cannot be served on McCall until he is in South Carolina.

McCall has no other criminal record in York County, where he has lived since 2011 after buying the home for $236,500, York County records show. McCall was arrested in 1994 in Florence and charged with assaulting an officer, resisting arrest and simple assault, State Law Enforcement Division records show.

Deputies responded one other time to the McCall home on Farrier Lane, Tolson said. In that 2015 allegation of domestic violence, McCall claimed to be the victim but no charges were filed.

Police have not released the names of the officers who shot McCall.

Check back for updates on this story.