Man accused of kidnapping SC 4-year-old pleads not guilty to federal charges

Thomas Lawton Evans Jr., who is accused of kidnapping a 4-year-old Johns Island girl and beating and raping her mother last month, pleaded not guilty on Friday to federal charges in U.S. District Court in Charleston.

Evans, 37, of Boiling Springs, with kidnapping involving a person under the age of 18, transportation of a minor to engage in sexual activity, and aggravated sexual abuse of a person under the age of 12, according to a news release from the office of U.S. Attorney Beth Drake. had been accused Wednesday in a three-count indictment

All three charges carry a maximum life sentence.

Evans also faces state charges . Those charges, filed last week, are attempted murder, two counts of kidnapping, 1st degree criminal sexual conduct, armed robbery, 1st degree burglary, and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to a news release from the Charleston Police Department. related to the Feb. 13 kidnapping

Evans said little during the arraignment other than, "Yes, your honor" in answering questions of Magistrate Judge Bristow Marchant, . reported The Post and Courier newspaper

Marchant told attorneys to have pretrial motions filed by April 5, . according to Live 5 News

FBI documents allege Evans attacked the girl's mother as she returned home from dropping off her two older children at school in Charleston. The 4-year-old was reported missing that evening after officers found her mother beaten.

The 4-year-old Police Chief Rick Oliver said he found Evans sleeping behind the wheel of a blue Chevy Impala with Illinois plates in a wooded area. The girl, who had been in the passenger seat wearing adult-sized clothing, was taken from the car before Evans fled. was found the next day in Riverside, Alabama.





Later that night, following a police chase in rural Lauderdale County, Mississippi, according to FBI documents. Evans was apprehended

This black Honda Civic was found in the woods behind a Rutledge, Georgia, residence on Feb. 14. Thomas Lawton Evans, accused in the kidnapping of a 4-year-old Johns Island girl, has been linked to the vehicle. Morgan County Sheriff’s Office

Police said the Chevy that Evans was driving from a residence in Rutledge, Ga.. A black Honda Civic — a car Evans before the kidnapping — was found in a wooded area behind the Georgia residence, police reports said. had been stolenhad been seen driving

The Civic belonged to , according to her mother, Sharon Follin Jowers. She that her daughter "is nowhere to be found." Sharon Nannette Hayden of Boiling Springsposted on Facebook

Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett Wilson has characterized the attack and kidnapping as "random" and said there is no connection between Evans and the girl's family.

The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette do not name victims of alleged sexual crimes.