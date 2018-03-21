Street drug epidemic to blame in Clemson student's death, coroner says

More than three months after the death of a Clemson student, a deadly drug combination was ruled as his cause of death, according to the Pickens County coroner.
Bowen Paul Ellis, 19 of Mount Pleasant, died from a combination of fentanyl, cocaine and acetyl fentanyl, the Anderson Independent Mail reported.
Ellis was found unresponsive in his off-campus apartment by his roommates in early December. His sudden death caused by the drug mixture was ruled an accident, according to WYFF.
Fentanyl — an opiate that's 50 to 100 times stronger than morhpine, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention — is becoming a popular street drug. In 2016, 190 deaths in South Carolina were linked to fentanyl use, a 46 percent increase from the previous year, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
