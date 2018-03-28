If you were stuck in traffic this SC city, these mules might be the reason why

Two people were hospitalized in South Carolina following an incident involving a mule carriage Wednesday.
A mule was spooked by a delivery truck with 14 passengers aboard a carriage it was pulling, according to the Charleston Police Department.
The incident occurred around 4 p.m. near the intersection of Broad and Savage streets, police said.
Two of the passengers received minor injuries and were taken to an area hospital, police reported, adding none of the passengers were thrown from the carriage.
The two mules pulling the carriage were not injured.
