A man was begging for food at a restaurant in SC. Here's how the police responded

A man begging for food scraps at a South Carolina restaurant got what he came for when the police showed up.
The man was asking customers for food scraps at a Hardee's fast food restaurant near Surfside Beach when someone called the police, WMBF News reported.
According to Victoria Summer, who said she is an employee of the restaurant, the man was homeless and had been hanging around the restaurant for a few days. Employees were buying him food and allowing him to stick around, Summer told WMBF.
Then someone, an upset customer perhaps, called police, she said.
When an Horry County Police officer showed up, something happened that surprised Summer, who took a video and posted it to her Facebook page.
The officer asked the man if he was hungry, and then he "bought the homeless man food and handled the situation amazingly!" Victoria Summer told WMBF News. "I was thrilled that the officer had so much compassion so I thought I should take a video," Summer added.
Summer told the news station that the officer bought the man two cheeseburgers.
The Horry County Police Department did not immediately return a request for comment.
