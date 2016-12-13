Roof target practice

Hundreds of mourners gathered at St. John A.M.E. church in Ridgeland to pay their final respects as the the body of the late Sen. Clementa Pinckney arrived Thursday.
The Rev. Pinckney was senior pastor at St. John’s from 2009 to 2010, where he also taught Sunday school.
Thousands of protesters showed up Saturday night to bring down the Confederate Flag on the South Carolina State House grounds. The protest came in the wake of a shooting massacre in a Charleston African American church on June 17, 2015.