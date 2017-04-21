Dylann Roof transferred to federal custody

Dylann Roof, a self-avowed white supremacist from the Columbia area sentenced to death in the massacre of nine people at the Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston, is now in federal custody.
Officials at the Charleston County Detention Center confirm Roof was transferred from the Al Cannon Detention Center Friday, and is in the custody of the U.S. Marshals service. Roof’s next destination is federal prison.
Roof had been at the Charleston jail since his arrest after he murdered parishioners at the Mother Emanuel AME Church in Charleston on June 17, 2015. Roof was convicted in December on 33 federal charges relating to the shooting. He was sentenced to death on those charges in January.
In early April, Roof pleaded guilty to 13 state charges – including nine counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder and a weapons charge – for life sentences without parole and avoiding a second trial.
