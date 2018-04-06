50 years after he went missing, a Vietnam war airman comes home

SHARE COPY LINK Felton who went missing after being shot down nearly 50 years ago in the Vietnam War, is returned to to his native North Carolina on Thursday, April 5, 2018, after his remains were recovered in Laos earlier this year. Robert Willett

Felton who went missing after being shot down nearly 50 years ago in the Vietnam War, is returned to to his native North Carolina on Thursday, April 5, 2018, after his remains were recovered in Laos earlier this year. Robert Willett