3 teens charged in Fort Mill gun store burglary

Police have arrested three teenagers in connection with the Monday burglary of a Fort Mill gun store.
The three juveniles – ages 13, 14 and 16 – were arrested in Charlotte on Thursday, according to Maj. Bryan Zachary, a Fort Mill Police Department spokesman. The teens all live in Charlotte and are being held there pending extradition to South Carolina.
The suspects are accused in the burglary of the JJ Aim Right Gunshop on Massey Street just before 6 a.m. Monday.
Police say the suspects drove a stolen vehicle through the front doors of the business and broke into a display case to remove several handguns. The suspects fled in another vehicle, leaving the stolen vehicle inside the store.
The 16-year-old boy is charged with second-degree burglary, grand larceny, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, Zachary said. The other two suspects are charged with second-degree burglary and grand larceny.
The 16-year-old suspect will be charged as an adult, according to Deputy 16th Circuit Solicitor Willy Thompson. The teen’s identity has not been made available, and all three suspects will have to go through the extradition process before they can be charged in York County. It is not clear if they will waive extradition.
Thompson said that because the second-degree burglary charge carries up to 15 years in prison, the 16-year-old is being tried as an adult. The other two suspects will be tried in Family Court.
None of the stolen firearms have been recovered, and the investigation is ongoing, Zachary said.
Teddy Kulmala: 803-329-4082, @teddy_kulmala
