Wrecks on South Carolina roads kill 3 during weekend

South Carolina Department of Public Safety officials said there were three road deaths reported during this past weekend.
Officials said all of the deaths occurred on U.S. routes, S.C. roads and secondary roads.
In one of the deaths, officials said a seat belt was not used. One person killed was an unhelmeted motorcyclist and another was a bicyclist.
As of Monday, 689 people have died on state highways, compared to 680 highway deaths during the same time period in 2015. Of the 443 motor-vehicle occupants who have died in 2016, 211 were not wearing seat belts.
Ninety-five pedestrians have been killed compared to 80 during the same time period in 2015. Ninety-nine motorcyclists have been killed compared to 103 this time in 2015. Eighteen bicyclists have died in 2016 compared to 14 this time last year.
