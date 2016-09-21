Former Clemson QB Tajh Boyd to appear in court for assault, battery

Former Clemson quarterback Tajh Boyd is scheduled to appear in court today in connection with an incident at a nightclub in July.
Boyd, 25, was accused of pushing a doorman in the chest on the night of July 14 outside of On the Roxx, located at 734 S. Main St., in downtown Greenville. The doorman reported the incident to police in September, and Boyd was charged with assault and battery.
The doorman told Boyd the club was at capacity and he would have to wait in line just like everyone else, according to a police report based on the victim's account. An argument ensued and the doorman told Boyd he needed to leave.
Boyd then "shoved him with two hands in his chest causing him to fly through the door way knocking another female and himself to the ground," according to the police report.
