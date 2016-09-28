Keith Lamont Scott’s funeral to be handled by S.C. mortuary

The funeral for Keith Lamont Scott will be handled by a mortuary in North Charleston, S.C.
Scott’s fatal shooting by a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer on Sept. 20 has led to nightly protests, some of which have turned violent.
Scott, 43, of Charlotte previously lived in James Island, S.C., according to his obituary on the website of Murray’s Mortuary.
He was married to Rakeyia Scott and had seven children and two grandchildren. Scott’s obituary says his late father, Robert Scott Sr., was a detective.
Rakeyia Scott’s cellphone video, recorded in the moments leading up to her husband’s death, has been viewed worldwide since she released it on Friday.
Details of Scott’s funeral service have yet to be announced.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.murraymortuary.com.
The funeral for Justin Carr, 26, who was fatally shot by another citizen during a protest in uptown Charlotte, is scheduled for noon Wednesday at Our Lady of Consolation Catholic Church, 2301 Statesville Ave., Charlotte. Receiving is at 11 a.m.
Joe Marusak: 704-358-5067, @jmarusak
Comments