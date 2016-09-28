SC man charged with kidnapping teenage runaway from Kansas

A York County man has been charged in connection with the kidnapping of a teenage runaway from Kansas, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.
David Calvert Wilhelm, 59, of Sharon, was charged Monday with kidnapping and contributing to the delinquency of a minor, according to jail records. He remained in the Moss Justice Center on Tuesday without bond.
Deputies went to Wilhelm’s home on Dr. Saye Lane on Sunday after receiving a call from someone “who claimed to be kidnapped and was in fear for her life,” according to a sheriff’s report. The caller told a dispatcher she had locked herself in a bedroom.
As officers approached the home, they saw the girl standing in the bedroom and on the phone, deputies said.
Wilhelm answered the door when a deputy knocked, and told deputies it was just him and his wife in the home.
When asked who else was in the home, Wilhelm began to walk away, at which point he was detained, the report states. A deputy again asked who was in the home, and Wilhelm said the 16-year-old victim. Wilhelm and his wife waited on the porch while a deputy went inside, where he found the 16-year-old girl in the bedroom.
The deputy took the girl to his vehicle and called her mother.
Officials said the girl, whose identity was not made public because of her age, was reported as a runaway from Kansas. Sheriff’s officials declined to comment on how Wilhelm met the girl.
The arrest warrant for Wilhem’s contributing to the delinquency of a minor charge says he violated the law “by aiding and encouraging without just cause the victim to desert her home” in Kansas without her parents’ consent “and run away” to Wilhelm’s home in York.
Probable cause was based on the police investigation, the victim’s entry in the National Crime Information Center and her statement to authorities, according to the warrant.
