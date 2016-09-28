South Carolina
Dr. David Tonkin on the side effects of prescribing 'deadly medications'
Dr. David Tonkin of Elite Pain Management says two-thirds of the ones who overdose on opioids were prescribed them by their doctors. The key to curing the county's heroin and opioid epidemic lies in better training for doctors prescribing these "deadly medications" and giving doctors the time they need with their patients to find other solutions that don't have to come in a pill bottle, he said on Sept. 27, 2016.eweaver@thesunnews.com