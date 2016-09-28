Dr. David Tonkin on the side effects of prescribing 'deadly medications'

Former Horry County Police detective Allen Large is in a nearly five-hour taped deposition recounting his involvement with three Jane Does, making accusations against some of his co-workers and admitting to suggesting the Jane Does participate in cat fights for money. The deposition was given on March 2, 2016. Large was fired from his post with the county police amid allegations of sexual harassment. Large had been a sex crime detective and he had originally met two of the Jane Does after they had reported being sexually assaulted. He found their two cases were "unfounded." The third Jane Doe had been a victim of domestic violence and he knew her years ago. The attorney representing Jane Doe was James Moore. The attorney representing Horry County Police was Samuel "Buddy" Arthur III.