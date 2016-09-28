Dr. David Tonkin on the side effects of prescribing 'deadly medications'

Dr. David Tonkin of Elite Pain Management says two-thirds of the ones who overdose on opioids were prescribed them by their doctors. The key to curing the county's heroin and opioid epidemic lies in better training for doctors prescribing these "deadly medications" and giving doctors the time they need with their patients to find other solutions that don't have to come in a pill bottle, he said on Sept. 27, 2016.
eweaver@thesunnews.com

South Carolina

Hermine's impact on Bluffton

Tropical Storm Hermine caused a number of problems in Bluffton Friday morning, Sept. 2, 2016, including cars going off of U.S. 278 into the grass, and downed trees and power lines closing lanes of traffic.

South Carolina

The FBI publicly discusses Brittanee Drexel's case

Brittanee Drexel's family and their supporters listen as the FBI says she was alive and seen being held against her will in McClellanville a few days after she was reported missing from Myrtle Beach in 2009. For the first time publicly, the investigators believe Drexel was killed in McClellanville and they are asking for witnesses to step forward. The FBI was joined by Drexel's family, law enforcement from the Grand Strand and SLED in a press conference in McClellanville on Wednesday, June 8, 2016. Drexel was last seen on video surveillance footage leaving the Blue Water Resort at 2001 South Ocean Boulevard in April 2009.

South Carolina

Former detective says sexual escapades common in Horry Police Department

Former Horry County Police detective Allen Large is in a nearly five-hour taped deposition recounting his involvement with three Jane Does, making accusations against some of his co-workers and admitting to suggesting the Jane Does participate in cat fights for money. The deposition was given on March 2, 2016. Large was fired from his post with the county police amid allegations of sexual harassment. Large had been a sex crime detective and he had originally met two of the Jane Does after they had reported being sexually assaulted. He found their two cases were "unfounded." The third Jane Doe had been a victim of domestic violence and he knew her years ago. The attorney representing Jane Doe was James Moore. The attorney representing Horry County Police was Samuel "Buddy" Arthur III.

South Carolina

Bear family makes dash across road in Banner Elk

VIDEO: Grandfather Mountain volunteer coordinator Lesley Platek and her son, Travis, got more than the bear necessities from the grocery store, when, on the way home, they encountered a mama bear and her four yearlings in downtown Banner Elk, N.C. Video by Travis Platek, courtesy of the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation

Editor's Choice Videos