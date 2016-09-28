Final act set for old Hard Rock Cafe pyramid in Myrtle Beach

Hard Rock Café in Celebrity Circle is throwing a final hoorah to the iconic pyramid that has housed the popular restaurant for more than two decades. From Thursday through Saturday, there will be live music (inside and on the patio) and fundraisers for charities. Plus, on Saturday night, the Hard Rock team plans to open up the original time capsule, then begin a new one.
The pyramid has long been one of the most recognizable structures of Myrtle Beach and a popular attraction for tourists and music-lovers. Though the restaurant will still be a part of Broadway at the Beach in its new location a few doors down from the original site, many fans are saddened to see another iconic part of Myrtle Beach emptied.
This three-day event is a goodbye to the pyramid and also an optimistic peer into the future, as the new Hard Rock location hopes to be open a week later, on or around Oct. 7. For more information about the farewell party and subsequent opening of the new Hard Rock, visit facebook.com/hardrockcafemyrtlebeach.com. Fans can still call 843-946-0007 or drop by Celebrity Circle to see the old give way to the new.
Architects with LS3P Associates, a local architectural, planning and design firm, submitted plans to the city in April seeking approval for the pyramid’s destruction. Plans call for a 40,000-square-foot Dave & Buster’s to be constructed in its place. The iconic pyramid has housed Hard Rock since Broadway at the Beach opened in 1995.
