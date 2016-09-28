Oops: Beaufort mayor angers Lady’s Island woman with email miscue

Beaufort’s mayor drew the ire of a Lady’s Island resident by calling her a “know it all” who is “against everything” in a three-sentence email he sent to her by accident.
Lady’s Island resident Paula Loftis emailed Parker’s president Greg Parker on Tuesday to object to design plans for the company’s new gas station planned for Sams Point Road and copied Beaufort Mayor Billy Keyserling.
The mayor replied to Loftis about an hour later with a short note.
“She is against everything. Lives on Ladys island. And is a know it all,” the mayor wrote in the exchange forwarded by Loftis to The Beaufort Gazette and The Island Packet.
Keyserling said Wednesday he meant to send the note to himself to add to a file he has kept on Lady’s Island issues and that the message wasn’t intended for Parker or Loftis. He said Loftis regularly emails him suggesting the city buy Whitehall or fight the new Walmart development and said she is consistently negative.
The mayor also said he recently got a new computer and is still adjusting to the transition.
Loftis fired back at the mayor’s misplaced reply in an email that included County Councilman Paul Sommerville and city of Beaufort planning director Libby Anderson on Tuesday. Loftis called Keyseling’s comments “slanderous” and indicative of “how you view constituents on Lady’s Island who dare to express their opinions,” she wrote.
Four telephone calls to Loftis by a reporter seeking comment were not returned Wednesday.
Loftis’ Lady’s Island address isn’t within the city, and Parker’s — planned for Oyster Bluff Road and Sams Point Road — is a Beaufort County project.
Keyserling has talked with Lady’s Island residents about development issues in the past, including meeting with a citizens group Wednesday morning at the Beaufort County Airport.
“I support everything deserving of support which broadly includes the environment, wildlife, education and politicians who care about human rights and their constituents,” Loftis wrote Keyserling. “I will also match my educational background and experience against yours any day.”
Keyserling apologized to Loftis in an email Wednesday afternoon but didn’t shy from his initial comments, saying none of Loftis’ regular emails during his eight years as mayor have been positive and that she always presents what she sees as a better way to do things.
In her email to Parker, Loftis was responding to a call to action by the Sea Island Coalition, the citizens group Keyserling met with Wednesday. The group objects to the orientation of the pumps and the design at the Parker’s and has asked Greg Parker to move the pumps and canopy so they don’t front Sams Point Road.
Chuck Newton of the Sea Island Coalition said the group’s meeting with Keyserling drew about 50 people to the airport’s conference room. The mayor addressed a list of questions related to the city’s plans for annexation along Sea Island Parkway and other development and environmental issues.
Newton characterized the meeting as positive and said some residents came away with a better understanding of what was going on.
He was included on Loftis’ email with Keyserling’s comments about her.
“We have all done that,” Newton said. “It is horribly embarrassing when it happens.”
