Man accused in death of bicyclist, Jeff Garske, arrested again for DUI

The Hilton Head Island man accused of driving drunk and fleeing the scene when a Hilton Head bicyclist was killed on the Cross Island Parkway in August has been charged again for DUI.
Richard Alford, 64, was charged with driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in a death in relation to the death of Jeff Garske, who died on Aug. 18 while riding his bicycle on the Cross Island Parkway.
Alford was taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center and later released on bail after his bond was set at $50,000.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle swerving on westbound U.S. 278, according to Capt. Bob Bromage.
A deputy pulled the vehicle over around 5:10 p.m. in the parking lot of Plantation Center, Bromage said. Alford, the driver, was charged with DUI.
As of 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, no record of Alford’s arrest had been entered into the Beaufort County Detention Center’s website.
