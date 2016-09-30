Townville shooting suspect faces murder, attempted murder charges

12:25 p.m. UPDATE: The teen is charged with one count of murder and three counts of attempted murder. Today's hearing did not address whether the prosecution will move to try him as an adult. The suspect's mother, Tiffney Osborne cried throughout the hearing. She declined to speak to the Independent Mail after the hearing. Her son is being transported back to the Greenville juvenile facility.
12:05 p.m. UPDATE: The detention hearing for the teen suspected in the Townville Elementary School shooting has concluded. The attorney for the teen, who was brought into the courtroom in a yellow jumpsuit, told the judge he would waive a probable cause hearing. The teen will remain in custody for at least another 48 hours.
12:01 p.m. UPDATE: Judge Edgar Long prohibits photography of teen suspect, tells court this is a 48-hour detention hearing.
1:58 a.m. UPDATE: Family members, wiping tears from their eyes, and media entering the courtroom.
11:41 a.m. UPDATE: Anderson County Clerk of the Court Richard Shirley tells media waiting in the lobby that the judge plans to come out and talk to them. The attorney representing the Independent Mail and Greenville News, Carl Muller of Greenville, is asking that the conversation be in the courtroom and on the record.
11:32 a.m. UPDATE: Other hearings are delaying the beginning of the detention hearing at the Anderson County Courthouse for the suspect in the Townville Elementary School shooting. The Independent Mail has learned that while awaiting today's hearing, the 14-year-old alleged shooter has been housed in a special juvenile section of the Greenville County Jail.
UPDATE: Anderson County Sheriff John Skipper, speaking through tears to Independent Mail reporter Nikie Mayo before the hearing: "We have to do what we have to do but we have never had something so serious involving school children"
A detention hearing for the 14-year-old suspect in Wednesday's Townville Elementary School shooting is about to begin.
Tenth Judicial Circuit Solicitor Chrissy Adams has asked for the hearing to be closed to the public. The Independent Mail, Greenville News and other media outlets plan to argue against the closure before Family Court Judge Edgar Long.
One of the victims of the shooting, 6-year-old Jacob Hall, remains on life support at Greenville Health System Children's Hospital. Two other victims, a student and teacher, were wounded and have been treated and released.
Check back for updates as this story develops.
