Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx tours ITIC in Greenville

A week after the U.S. Department of Transportation issued its first-ever guidance on autonomous vehicles – better known as self-driving cars – Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx visited the International Transportation Innovation Center in Greenville.
Foxx toured the automotive testing and research center, viewing demonstrations of new technologies designed to wirelessly charge electric vehicles and use the noise from rumble strips to enhance road safety signs.
ITIC's main facility in Greenville is a prime location for testing the latest automotive technologies, including self-driving cars, which could be as "transformative" for America's transportation system as the introduction of cars themselves, Foxx said to a group of legislators and business leaders at ITIC on Friday.
“We are on the cusp of one of the most dramatic transformations in the history of transportation,” Foxx said. “When it comes to the future of technology, our policy leaves plenty of room for leadership to come in and help us continue to raise the bar on safety. It’s exhilarating to see what’s happening here at ITIC and in other places like Detroit and Silicon Valley.”
ITIC works with partner companies to develop custom test features for vehicles, including buses and cars, and infrastructure. Its testbeds can simulate various driving conditions and provide the proper environment for cybersecurity testing.
Foxx touted self-driving cars, already being tested and used by companies including Tesla and Uber, as a way to potentially torpedo the rate of road deaths. Of all fatal car accidents in the U.S., 94 percent "involve human factors" like drunk driving or distracted driving. When human error is taken out of the equation and put in a reliable automated vehicle, accident rates could go down, Foxx said.
"Fundamentally, what's so important about autonomous vehicles is that we can save many, many more lives on the road," Foxx said. "If we can eliminate a huge percentage of those crashes, that’s going to result in life savings, and we believe that’s a reason to go after this in an aggressive way."
