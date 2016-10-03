Toddler becomes fourth to die in SC shooting

An early Saturday morning Bucksport shooting that police have called a possible act of possible murder-suicide has taken another life.
Katylin Bellamy, the 2-year-old injured in the shooting, died from her injuries at 2:25 p.m. Sunday, said Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard. The toddler had been hospitalized at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston for treatment since the shooting.
Horry County police continue to investigate the possible murder-suicide that claimed the lives of 51-year-old Keith Davis, his girlfriend, 40-year-old Kristina Burroughs, Burrough’s 10-month-old niece, Justice Burroughs, and Bellamy.
Officers responded shortly after midnight to a home on Martin Luther Drive in the Bucksport area in reference to a possible murder-suicide.
Horry County police found multiple victims in the home, including a woman, two children and a man. Davis, Kristina Burroughs and Justice Burroughs were pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have not identified the shooter.
Thomasena Hunt, a relative who lives next door, told The Sun News she was awoken around 12:30 a.m. to “probably 30 gunshots.”
The case remains under investigation.
Check back with myrtlebeachonline.com for more on this story.
Emily Weaver: 843-444-1722, @TSNEmily
Comments