Annual ceremony recognizes domestic violence victims

South Carolina's top prosecutor is hosting a somber ceremony to honor those killed by domestic violence in the state.
Attorney General Alan Wilson is holding the 19th annual Silent Witness Domestic Violence ceremony on Tuesday on the Statehouse steps.
Relatives, friends and advocates will hold up life-sized silhouettes representing last year's known victims. One silhouette will represent the potential unknown victims.
October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Last year, the Violence Police Center again ranked South Carolina worst in the nation for deadly violence against women. The 57 known deaths in 2013 compare to 50 a year earlier.
It marked South Carolina's fourth time atop the list. The state has been in the top 10 annually for nearly the last two decades.
