SC man killed after shooting at officers during evacuation, officials said

A Moncks Corner man is dead after he was shot by a deputy during an altercation during a Hurricane Matthew evacuation, according to officials.
The Associated Press reported a motorist was at a check point in Moncks Corner around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday when he knocked down some traffic cones and sped off.
When deputies were able to catch up to the driver a few miles away at Cypress Gardens Road, the man reportedly pointed a gun at deputies and started shooting, the AP reported.
The deputies then shot back, wounding the man who was taken to a hospital.
Berkeley County Chief Deputy Coroner George Oliver reported Thursday morning that the driver, Lucas M. Felkel of Moncks Corner, died at the hospital around 7 p.m.
The AP reported no one else was hurt, but four deputies were placed on administrative leave.
The coroner’s office and the S.C. Law Enforcement Division continue to investigate this case.
