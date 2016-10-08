The Latest: Power cut to 150,000 as storm moves along coast

The Latest on Hurricane Matthew's impact on South Carolina (all times local):
5:45 a.m.
Heavy rains from Hurricane Matthew are bringing some of the highest tides on record along the South Carolina coast. The National Weather Service in Charleston reports that a tide of 8.8 feet above mean low water early Saturday tied the third-highest on record.
A tide of more than 11 feet at Fort Pulaski near Savannah was the second-highest on record.
Streets and intersections in Charleston are flooded and online video shows the rains and winds buffeting the vintage aircraft atop the aircraft carrier USS Yorktown at the Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum on Charleston Harbor.
Curfews expire at dawn for many communities in the Charleston area but officials are urging people to stay inside because of the flooded roads and downed power lines.
4:50 a.m.
Hurricane Matthew has cut power to more than 150,000 electric customers in South Carolina as the storm moves its way along the coast. Most of the outages were reported in the Beaufort and the Charleston areas.
About 4:30 a.m. the eye of the storm was near Hilton Head Island as the hurricane lashed the coast with hurricane-force winds.
The National Weather Service in Charleston reported that an 84 mph wind gust was reported on Hilton Head Island while a 94 mph gust was reported on Tybee Island, Georgia.
In the Charleston area dozens of roads and intersections were flooded by rising waters or blocked by downed trees.
12:55 a.m.
There are now almost 72,000 electric customers without power in South Carolina as Hurricane Matthew lashes the state.
The majority of the outages reported so far are in the Beaufort and Charleston areas, which were the first to feel the impact of the storm.
Matthew, now a Category 2 storm with winds of 105 mph, is expected to track along the South Carolina coast through the day on Saturday.
12:15 a.m.
Dozens of streets and intersections in the Charleston area are impassable because of flooding and downed trees as a result of rains and winds from Hurricane Matthew.
But the closures aren't causing traffic problems because there is no traffic. Charleston and most nearby communities have curfews in effect until daybreak.
In Charleston and North Charleston alone officials reported more than 35 streets and intersections were flooded.
The streets near the popular Charleston Market were flooded and U.S. 17, the main north-south route along the South Carolina coast, is impassable where it passes through Charleston.
A year ago, during what has been called a 1,000-year rain storm, there was so much flooding in Charleston the downtown area was closed to traffic for several days.
