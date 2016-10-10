If you’re returning to the coast, here’s what you should know

Gov. Nikki Haley lifted all evacuation orders for zones along the S.C. coast Monday, but the work is just beginning for many South Carolina residents.
Flooding can continue to worsen in the coming days, and possibly the coming weeks.
Here’s some helpful information provided by S.C. Emergency Management Division:
Traffic/road conditions
Local public safety officials are heading up re-entry into previously evacuated communities. Residents are asked to follow directions given by county and local governments when returning home.
Residents returning to the coast should prepare for longer travel times and traffic congestion. For real-time traffic information, visit 511sc.org.
Residents are warned not to travel to storm-damaged areas for sightseeing.
Flooding
Officials are monitoring the Edisto, Little Pee Dee and Waccamaw Rivers. The Waccamaw and Little Pee Dee rivers are expected to exceed October 2015 flood levels.
In Colleton County, the Edisto River is expected to crest to 14.5 feet Wednesday. Areas around the river will become hazardous. Residents near the Edisto River should prepare for flooding and makes plans for evacuation ahead of Wednesday.
In Horry County, the Waccamaw River was at 15.16 feet Monday morning, which is expected to crest at 16.4 feet by the end of the week.
The Little Pee Dee River in Galivants Ferry was at 11 feet Sunday morning, which is expected to crest at 13.1 feet.
Price Gouging
Some basic supplies may be difficult to find, as transporting them to coastal stores may be a challenge. Residents suspecting price gouging can report them to the S.C. Attorney General’s office by emailing pricegouging@scag.gov, calling (803) 737-3953 or tweeting @SCPriceGouging.
Cleaning up
Homeowners who would like to request volunteers from Helping Hands to assist with debris clean up and mold mitigation can call 1 (800) 451-1954.
Power outages and generators
As of Monday morning, more than 500,000 people were without power in South Carolina. Power crews are assessing electrical damage. For questions regarding power, contact your local provider.
Do not operate generators indoors or in garages, as it can lead to carbon monoxide poisoning.
Water safety
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control is waiving testing fees for private wells. For more information, call (803) 898-4312.
For more information about boil water advisories, visit DHEC’s website.
How to help
Officials are still assessing damage and are asking those interested to volunteer within their own networks first, including through churches or civic groups. Those not affiliated with a group can register here. SCEMD has a list of volunteer organizations on it website.
Those interested in donating money can do so through the One SC Fund. Donations will benefit nonprofit organizations to provide disaster relief and recovering around the state.
The state is not collecting clothes or food but are asking those interested to donated to. local food banks or charitable organizations.
