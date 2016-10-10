Wrecks on South Carolina roads kill 4 during weekend

South Carolina Department of Public Safety officials said there were four road deaths reported during this past weekend.
Officials said all of the deaths occurred on U.S. routes, S.C. roads and secondary roads.
In one of the deaths, officials said seat belt use was unknown. One person who died was reportedly wearing a seat belt. One wreck resulted in two deaths in Lexington County, which involved the deaths of an unhelmeted motorcyclist and an unhelmeted motorcycle passenger.
As of Monday, 744 people have died on state highways, compared to 734 highway deaths during the same time period in 2015. Of the 475 motor-vehicle occupants who have died in 2016, 229 were not wearing seat belts.
One hundred and three pedestrians have been killed compared to 86 during the same time period in 2015. So far 109 motorcyclists have been killed compared to 112 this time in 2015. Twenty bicyclists have died in 2016 compared to 14 this time last year.
