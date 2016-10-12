Gay Fish Co in St Helena Island sustains damage from Hurricane Matthew

Gay Fish Co. had damage and water intrusion on the docks and building from Hurricane Matthew, but the boats were not damaged. Robert Gay said that the building repair is much easier than a damaged boat.

Dr. David Tonkin on the side effects of prescribing 'deadly medications'

Dr. David Tonkin of Elite Pain Management says two-thirds of the ones who overdose on opioids were prescribed them by their doctors. The key to curing the county's heroin and opioid epidemic lies in better training for doctors prescribing these "deadly medications" and giving doctors the time they need with their patients to find other solutions that don't have to come in a pill bottle, he said on Sept. 27, 2016.

Why Chaser

Hear from Chaser's owner and trainer John W. Pilley as to how long it took for the family to decide on a name "fit her spirit." Pilley has written a book about understanding how your dog is smarter than you think, available at chaserthebordercollie.com. CREDITS: Courtesy of Chaserthebordercollie.com

Hermine's impact on Bluffton

Tropical Storm Hermine caused a number of problems in Bluffton Friday morning, Sept. 2, 2016, including cars going off of U.S. 278 into the grass, and downed trees and power lines closing lanes of traffic.

The FBI publicly discusses Brittanee Drexel's case

Brittanee Drexel's family and their supporters listen as the FBI says she was alive and seen being held against her will in McClellanville a few days after she was reported missing from Myrtle Beach in 2009. For the first time publicly, the investigators believe Drexel was killed in McClellanville and they are asking for witnesses to step forward. The FBI was joined by Drexel's family, law enforcement from the Grand Strand and SLED in a press conference in McClellanville on Wednesday, June 8, 2016. Drexel was last seen on video surveillance footage leaving the Blue Water Resort at 2001 South Ocean Boulevard in April 2009.

