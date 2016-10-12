Gay Fish Co in St Helena Island sustains damage from Hurricane Matthew

Brittanee Drexel's family and their supporters listen as the FBI says she was alive and seen being held against her will in McClellanville a few days after she was reported missing from Myrtle Beach in 2009. For the first time publicly, the investigators believe Drexel was killed in McClellanville and they are asking for witnesses to step forward. The FBI was joined by Drexel's family, law enforcement from the Grand Strand and SLED in a press conference in McClellanville on Wednesday, June 8, 2016. Drexel was last seen on video surveillance footage leaving the Blue Water Resort at 2001 South Ocean Boulevard in April 2009.