Man allegedly told woman he could get away with killing her during storm, police report says

A woman assaulted during Hurricane Matthew told police the man who attacked her said he could kill her, throw her off a balcony during the storm, and get away with her murder, according to a police report.
Anthony Napoleon Cox, 28, of North Myrtle Beach is now facing charges of kidnapping, criminal domestic violence of a high and aggravate nature, and sex / criminal sexual conduct, first degree in connection with the incident, according to Myrtle Beach Jail records.
Officers were called Tuesday to a resort on the 200 block of 74th Avenue North for an assault complaint.
The victim told police Cox assaulted her over a 3 to 4 day period, starting Friday night/ early Saturday night, the report states.
EMS arrived and took the victim to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center for treatment.
While at the hospital, the victim gave her account of what happened to police. She told them Cox got mad at her when she tried to call a friend to find out which stores were open before the storm rolled in, authorities said.
She said Cox got mad, slapped her, and took her phone. The victim said she then picked up Cox’s Xbox and slammed it on the ground, the report says.
The fight continued and Cox allegedly broke her cellphone and hit her until she said she lost consciousness, according to the report.
Cox was still on top of her when she woke up and continued to assault her, police said. She said he told her he could kill her and throw her from the balcony during the hurricane and get away with it, the report states.
She told authorities Cox choked her the next day, and on Monday he got angry because she allowed a maintenance man into their room. She said he threatened to assault her again, so she grabbed pepper spray from her purse, used it on him, and fled the room, police said.
She then found the resort manager and had him call police, she said.
The victim stated that she was sexually assaulted during the initial incident, the report says.
Officers went the hotel room to speak with Cox, and he said that the pair first got into a verbal altercation. He told authorities the victim came at him and choked him, officers said.
Police noted he didn’t appear to have marks on his neck. When asked how the victim came to be bruised, he said he defended himself from her, police said.
He was then placed under arrest, and he was later taken to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center where his bond had not been set by Thursday afternoon, jail records show.
