ATF offers $25,000 reward for information on guns stolen during Hurricane Matthew

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, along with gun-related organizations, are offering a reward for information leading to the capture of culprits involved in the burglary of a Longs-area gun store that happened at the height of Hurricane Matthew.
The ATF, along with the National Shooting Sports Foundation and the trade association for the firearms industry, are putting up the reward money together, with the ATF offering $10,000, which will be matched by the NSSF for a total $20,000, according to a news release.
Five Star Guns on S.C. 9 in Longs was burglarized during the storm sometime late Saturday or early Sunday, and a reported 225 guns were taken, the owner has said.
Glocks, assault rifles, collector guns, handguns, and more were lifted from the store that lost power during the storm, and about 60 percent of the inventory was taken, Owner Dan Huneycutt has previously said.
A friend of a store manager, who is also a retired police officer, happened by Sunday morning and stopped when he noticed a tree down in front of the gun store.
He saw that the front door’s glass was broken and a metal safety door was partially opened, so he phoned Huneycutt and Horry County police.
Officers arrived at the store about 7:50 a.m. Sunday in reference to the burglary, according to a police report. Horry County police and the ATF are investigating the incident.
Anyone with information can call ATF at 1-800- ATF-GUNS (800-283- 4867), email ATFTips@atf.gov, or contact ATF through its website at www.atf.gov/contact/atf-tips. Tips may also be submitted to ATF through the ReportIt ® app, available on both Google Play and the Apple App Store, or by visitingwww.reportit.com, and all calls and tips will be kept confidential, officials said.
