Wrecks on South Carolina roads kill 4 during weekend

South Carolina Department of Public Safety officials said there were four road deaths reported during this past weekend.
Officials said three of the deaths occurred on U.S. routes, S.C. roads and secondary roads and another occurred on an interstate.
In one of the deaths, officials said a seat belt was not used. One person who died was an unhelmeted motorcyclist. Two others who died were pedestrians.
As of Monday, 778 people have died on state highways, compared to 764 highway deaths during the same time period in 2015. Of the 494 motor-vehicle occupants who have died in 2016, 236 were not wearing seat belts.
According to DPS, 113 pedestrians have been killed compared to 89 during the same time period in 2015. So far 113 motorcyclists have been killed compared to 118 this time in 2015. Twenty bicyclists have died in 2016 compared to 15 this time last year.
