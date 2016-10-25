Hilton Head structural damage from Hurricane Matthew almost 19%

More than 3,700 homes and businesses on Hilton Head Island, or about 19 percent of the total number of structures, likely sustained damage from Hurricane Matthew, town officials are saying preliminary estimates show.
Of the estimated 3,724 damaged buildings, about 392 — 2 percent of the island’s total 19,600 structures and 10.5 percent of the damaged buildings — likely had substantial damage, Shawn Colin, town deputy director of community development, said Monday.
Substantial damage is considered repair costs that equal 50 percent or more of the assessed valuation of a home, Colin said. For example, a home with an assessed valuation of $200,000 would have 50 percent damage if estimated repair costs were $100,000.
Town officials said they had evaluated 12,477 of the island’s 19,600 structures as of midday Monday. They said the goal is to complete the process by Friday. A breakdown of the number of damaged homes compared to the number of damaged businesses was not immediately available Monday.
“We are only two-thirds of the way through,” Colin said. “It is pretty consistent that we are seeing 17 percent of structures damaged and (an additional) 2 percent with substantial damage.”
Chris Yates, town building inspector, said the town identifies structures as having damage equaling 25, 50, 75 or 100 percent of the property’s assessed valuation.
As an example, a building with 25 percent damage could have a tree that punched a hole in the roof, Yates said. He said the town as of midday Monday had identified about 1,247 such properties.
“If you have a tree that goes through the house, you could quite easily get to that 50 percent mark,” he said. “It adds up.”
Nearly 124 structures were identified as having 50 percent damage as of midday Monday, Yates said.
Buildings with 75 percent damage typically have most rooms destroyed and only a few untouched, Yates said. As of midday Monday, about 15 structures met that criteria, he said.
The property is a complete loss at 100 percent damage, Yates said. About 13 structures were identified as a total loss as of midday Monday, he said.
“Many of the homes at 100 percent are lower-valued homes,” Yates said. “A good example is mobile homes. Anytime they get substantial damage they are going to be in this range.”
The number of structures identified as damaged changes by the hour, Colin said, though he noted the overall percentage of damaged buildings tends to hover around the 19 percent mark.
Colin and Yates were unable to immediately provide any estimated dollar amounts of the damage.
In Port Royal, about 70 homes were damaged by the storm, of which about five sustained major damage and the rest moderate to minor damage, town manager Van Willis said Monday. He did not know the number of damaged commercial structures.
Calls to officials with the city of Beaufort, town of Bluffton and Beaufort County were not returned as of deadline Monday.
