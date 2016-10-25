Photos: Nichols, S.C. struggles after Hurricane Matthew

Dwight Dimery's Nichols, SC home is covered in mold that was caused by flooding from rain caused by Hurricane Matthew. The Little Pee Dee River rose more than 17 feet and engulfed the entire town. Most residents suffered flooding inside their homes. October 25, 2016
Nichols, SC was hit hard by flooding from rain caused by Hurricane Matthew. Mayor Lawson Battle is concerned about his residents, especially the elderly, being able to afford to start over again after the damage to their homes. The Little Pee Dee River rose more than 17 feet and engulfed the entire town. Most residents suffered flooding inside their homes. October 25, 2016
Downtown Nichols, SC was hit hard by flooding from rain caused by Hurricane Matthew. The Little Pee Dee River rose more than 17 feet and engulfed the entire town. Most residents suffered flooding inside their homes. October 25, 2016
Timmy Brown, of Nichols, SC, in his home where flooding from rain caused by Hurricane Matthew has damaged the entire structure. The Little Pee Dee River rose more than 17 feet and engulfed the entire town. October 25, 2016
Cleveland Godfrey, of Mullins, is still in a Red Cross shelter after losing everything he had in his apartment caused by flooding from Hurricane Matthew. The Little Pee Dee River rose more than 17 feet and engulfed the entire town. Most residents suffered flooding inside their homes. October 25, 2016
