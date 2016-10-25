Police investigate confrontation in Greenville involving parents, bus driver

The Greenville Police Department is investigating a confrontation between students, parents and a Greenville County school district bus driver.
Officers were first called to Shemwood Lane on Oct. 11 in response to a school bus being blocked in by parents on its route through Shemwood Crossing Apartments, according to police reports.
Police spokesman Gilberto Franco said three parents boarded the bus after several students and other parents complained about the driver "grabbing" their children and refusing to let them off the bus. He said one of the parents "verbally assaulted" the driver before taking a student off the bus.
Officers interviewed the driver, who said he decided not to allow any children off the bus for their own safety.
The driver told police he made the decision when one parent, described as a black male wearing a green shirt, pushed his way onto the bus and took one of the students without showing the pick up number corresponding to the child.
Franco said the school district provided video of the incident as part of the investigation.
Investigators who watched the video said "it did not appear at any point that the bus driver touched the student," a report said.
"We would also like to remind the public that it is not appropriate to board a school bus any time children are on board," Franco said. "The proper way is to contact the school district officials with a complaint about a bus or a driver."
Franco said police were still attempting to identify the parent who boarded the bus during the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greenville Police Department at 271-5333 or 23-CRIME.
