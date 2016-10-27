Body of 22-year-old found in abandoned house that was high school hangout

Catherine Ann Blauvelt last spoke to a family member about 3 p.m. Monday on her way home from work at PetSmart on Woodruff Road.
She never made it back.
Blauvelt, 22, of Simpsonville, was found dead 32 hours later, hidden in the basement of an abandoned house off S.E. Main Street, police said Wednesday.
Friends who were searching for Blauvelt went to check on the house because they used to hang out there as kids, said Simpsonville Interim Police Chief Steve Moore. They discovered Blauvelt's body about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday and called 911.
Simpsonville police and EMS responded to the scene, and Blauvelt was pronounced dead at 12:53 a.m., according to the Greenville County Coroner's Office.
Moore said police are investigating Blauvelt's death as a homicide due to the "nature of her injuries and how the body was found."
Her cause of death is pending autopsy results Thursday.
Blauvelt was first reported missing Tuesday afternoon by her mother, who told police that it was out of character for her daughter to be gone overnight. Blauvelt lives with her mother but has an estranged husband in Fountain Inn, according to Moore.
Family members believe Blauvelt was in her black 2011 Ford Fiesta when they last heard from her, police said. The car was later located about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday on White Horse Road in Greenville County — miles away from the abandoned house in Simpsonville.
"How she got there, we don't have a clue," Moore said at a news conference Wednesday.
The property has been vacant for over 20 years and is hard to get to, Moore said. A dirt path leads to the house, which is surrounded by woods and can't be seen from the road. An ABC store and a health rehab center are nearby.
"It's overgrown, very difficult to get around in," Moore said. "You have to be very careful with your footing."
While still in the early stages of the investigation, Moore said the entire Police Department has been working diligently to seek and track down leads "as fast as we can."
"Something like this for an agency our size is sort of an all hands on deck situation," he added.
Police ask that anyone who may have had contact with Blauvelt between 2 p.m. Monday and 2 p.m. Tuesday to contact the Simpsonville Police Department at 864-967-9536 or call Greenville County Crime Stoppers at 23-CRIME.
