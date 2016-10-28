Upstate woman in prison for child neglect to be charged in double homicide

Spartanburg County Sheriff's deputies have charged a Moore woman in a 2012 shooting that left two people dead.
A pair of arrest warrants charging Crystal Hawkins Johnson, 36, of 412 Santa Fe Road, with murder were signed Thursday.
Johnson has been in prison since July 2015 on two unrelated child neglect convictions, according to Spartanburg County Sheriff's deputies.
Once she is released, Johnson will be charged in the slayings of Anna Leigh Huckeba and Randy Dean Cochran, Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said Thursday.
“We wanted to show our citizens that we are continuously working all these cases even though they are a couple of years, or even longer than that, years old,” Wright said. “The case is, it’s not completely solved, but we know at least one of the players involved that had something to do with this death. We’re thankful for the information that came in that led to this arrest.”
Huckeba and Cochran were found shot to death in a car on Blanchard Road during the early morning hours of June 23, 2012, according to the arrest warrants.
An incident report states the pair were found slouched over in a car, and were pronounced dead by EMS personnel at the scene.
Investigators hadn't had much luck solving the case until a tip came in earlier this month, Wright said.
Investigators believe Johnson isn't the only person involved, he said.
“We’re getting tips, we just have to verify,” he said. “Now, people shouldn’t feel the need to be afraid. We’re in a good spot right now to protect them and make sure everything is good with the witnesses.”
Deputies are working to piece together the events surrounding the deaths.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Lt. William Gary at 864-503-4596 or wgary@spartanburgcounty.org.
Tipsters can also call CrimeStoppers at 888-274-6372. They can remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward if information leads to the identification and arrest of other suspects.
“The people who we think were involved in this can’t hurt you anymore,” Wright said. “We need to get any people who know about the case and will talk to call our investigators and finish it.”
