Adults return to childhood in the 2016 Conway Big Wheel Race

Adults dressed up in Halloween costumes competed in the 2016 Conway Big Wheel Race Saturday. A total of 14 teams joined the contest, either stealing their kids’ big wheel, or making one from scratch. Each team consists of a pusher and a rider. “It’s a very hard race. It’s harder than it looks,” said Carla Ericson, first-time contestant. “ It was a lot smaller than I remember. When I was a kid, the big wheel was huge.”
