Adults return to childhood in the 2016 Conway Big Wheel Race

Pat Conroy's best friend, Bernie Schein, was his usual engaging self when he spoke about the late, iconic author outside the University of South Carolina Beaufort's Center for the Arts on Oct. 20, 2016 - the start of the Pat Conroy literary festival in his adopted hometown of Beaufort. The celebration of Conroy runs through Sunday, and includes bus tours of "Conroy's Beaufort," one of which Schein led with his daughter, Maggie.