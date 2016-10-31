Wrecks on South Carolina roads kill 8 during weekend

South Carolina Department of Public Safety officials said there were eight road deaths reported during this past weekend.
Officials said seven of the deaths occurred on U.S. routes, S.C. roads and secondary roads and one occurred on a county road.
In four of the deaths, officials said a seat belt was not used. Two people who died were wearing seat belts. One person who died was an unhelmeted motorcyclist, and another was a pedestrian.
As of Monday, 820 people have died on state highways, compared to 819 highway deaths during the same time period in 2015. Of the 528 motor-vehicle occupants who have died in 2016, 257 were not wearing seat belts.
According to DPS, 116 pedestrians have been killed compared to 100 during the same time period in 2015. So far 119 motorcyclists have been killed compared to 126 this time in 2015. Twenty bicyclists have died in 2016 compared to 15 this time last year.
Comments