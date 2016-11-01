Craving oysters? State reopens Beaufort County shellfish beds closed by Matthew

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control has reopened many Beaufort County shellfish harvesting areas that had been closed due to excessive rainfall from Hurricane Matthew.
The May River, Mackays Creek, Daws Island, Chechessee Creek, the western shore of Parris Island, Harbor River, Bird Island Creek, Station Creek, Brickyard Creek and the eastern portion of Hazzard Creek have reopened to harvesting, according to a DHEC news release.
“Oyster and clam tissue data indicate that these approved harvesting areas are suitable for harvesting,” said Mike Pearson, manager of DHEC’s Shellfish Sanitation Section, in a statement.
Some shellfish beds in Georgetown County also have reopened, the release said.
For more information on state shellfish harvesting areas, call DHEC’s shellfish harvesting and closure information line at 800-285-1618, or visit www.scdhec.gov/shellfish.
