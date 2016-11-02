Charity horse ride on Grand Strand returns after last year’s stink

1:19 Bus monitor punches preschooler Pause

1:18 Town of Nichols in need of a miracle after disastrous flood

2:29 Gamecock commit Tavyn Jackson and his many talents

2:52 Coyote powerball: how coyote bounty program affects the deer population

0:44 South Carolina QB Jake Bentley a 'natural born leader'

1:58 Team of Week: A.C. Flora rebounds after tough start

2:21 Game preview: Missouri a trap game for the Gamecocks?

2:22 Fatal shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte

2:55 President and First Lady dance to 'Thriller' for White House trick-or-treat