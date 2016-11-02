In Ridgeland, Gov. Haley tells hurricane victims: We’ve got your back

Shaunice Robinson felt mixed emotions as she waited with hundreds of others for Hurricane Matthew disaster relief assistance Wednesday at an event in Ridgeland.
While the Ridgeland native said she is devastated by the damage her home sustained during the storm, events like Wednesday’s — which brought together volunteer groups and government agencies — “let me know that the community really cares and comes together in tough situations.”
Gov. Nikki Haley was there packing boxes with bottled water and cleaning supplies, while Red Cross volunteers passed out backpacks full of food and S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control staff provided free tetanus shots and water quality testing kits.
“This is a one-stop shop for everybody who has any sort of damage” as a result of the storm, Haley said of the jam-packed disaster relief event held at the Jasper County Farmer’s Market.
“We are here to have their backs,” she said.
As much tragedy as South Carolina has experienced over the past few years, the people of South Carolina should be so proud of this state.
Gov. Nikki Haley
Yemassee resident Trevor Jones said he appreciates the support.
“It’s great that all of these folks are here in one place,” Jones said. “It makes getting help a lot easier.”
The event drew volunteers from around the region.
Red Cross volunteer Nona Mason made the trip from Summerville.
“I just enjoy helping people,” she said. “There are so many people in this area who are in need, and I’m glad to lend a hand any way I can.”
Haley praised the efforts of both the volunteers and government aid workers.
“The people of South Carolina always step up,” she said, “and they did it again this time.”
Haley said locals who “were blessed not to have damage still understand the plight of their neighbors who did have damage.”
“As much tragedy as South Carolina has experienced over the past few years, the people of South Carolina should be so proud of this state,” she said.
Lucas High: 843-706-8128, @IPBG_Lucas
