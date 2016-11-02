Lady’s Island toddler gives babysitter the slip, takes a joyride

A Lady’s Island mom will be looking a new babysitter after her toddler was found cruising a town road in a toy Jeep on Tuesday afternoon.
The little boy was riding his little vehicle in circles in the middle of Holly Hall Road when a passing woman spotted him, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
She walked the little guy in the direction he pointed to as “home” to try to find his family, according to the report. With the help of a man who lives on Star Magnolia Drive, they found the boy’s Reeds Road home.
The babysitter had fallen asleep for 10 minutes while she believed both the toddler and a baby in the home were napping, she told deputies. When she awoke to find the front door open and the toddler and his vehicle gone, she went outside to search. That’s when she ran into the child and the good Samaritans who brought him home.
The boy’s mom, who was working for FEMA on hurricane relief efforts, came home immediately, according to the report.
No charges were filed, but the mother told deputies she would be getting a better babysitter.
No word on whether the young man’s driving privileges have been suspended.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments