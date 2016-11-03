Four indicted on charges of sexual assault on two 4-year-olds

A grand jury has indicted three men and one woman accused of sexually assaulting two 4-year-olds at a former strip club in incidents dating back to 2014.
Lindsey Danielle Honeycutt, 29, Anthony Louis Strickland, 46, and Panteleimon Nicolas Spirakis, 55, all of Myrtle Beach and Ambrose Edward Heavener, 31, of Conway are facing 29 charges, according to court documents.
The four were charged with sexual exploitation in March after a 4-year-old girl and 4-year-old boy said they were forced to have sex with their siblings and other adults at the former Chez Joey nightclub and two other locations.
Honeycutt was indicted on two counts each of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, engaging a child under 18 for sexual performance and first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 years old, relating to an alleged incident on Dec. 1, 2014, according to court records.
Heavener was indicted on two counts each of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and engaging a child under 18 for sexual performance relating to an incident on Dec. 1, 2015. He was also indicted on two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 years old for an alleged incident on Dec. 1, 2014, according to court records.
Spirakis was indicted on two counts each of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, engaging a child under 18 for sexual performance and first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 years old, relating to alleged incidents in 2014 and 2015, according to court records.
Strickland was indicted on two counts each of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, engaging a child under 18 for sexual performance and first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under 11 years old, relating to an alleged incident on Dec. 1, 2014, according to court records.
The indictments were issued on Oct. 20.
