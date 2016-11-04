Caller to Rock Hill 911: How many legs does an octopus have?

A Rock Hill man was arrested after twice calling 911 to ask questions that weren’t emergencies, according to law enforcement records.
John Dargan Barron, 69, was charged with unlawful use of 911 and resisting police, according to jail records. He remained in the Rock Hill city jail Thursday under $4,087 bond.
Barron called Rock Hill dispatch just after 11 p.m. Wednesday, according to a police report. In recordings of the calls provided by the Rock Hill Police Department, Barron tells the dispatcher that a woman with him “wants to know something, and she says if I don’t tell her she’s gonna kill herself, so I called 911.”
When the dispatcher asks Barrn what his question is, he responds, “How many legs does an octopus have?”
The dispatcher sounds perplexed by Barron’s question, which he follows up with, “Do you know what an octopus is?”
Officers responded to Barron’s home and found him grossly intoxicated, according to the report, and they warned him not to call 911 again unless it was for an emergency.
About 30 minutes later, officers again responded to Barron’s home after dispatch received a second call from the home.
During that call, the dispatcher repeatedly asks Barron for his name, which he says is “Crazy Horse.”
“Ma’am, it’s important,” he tells the dispatcher of his question. “Does Russia have the same alphabet as the United States?”
The dispatcher tells Barron that the alphabets are different. He thanks her and she responds with “you’re welcome” before the call ends.
Police say they had to help dress Barron, who was unclothed from the waist down, before arresting him. He was verbally abusive toward officers and resisted arrest, according to the report.
Police and EMS had to secure Barron in the back of a patrol car, the report states. He refused to get out at police headquarters and “planted his left foot behind the passenger seat, claiming he was stuck.”
Inside the jail, police say Barron continued using profanity.
Teddy Kulmala: 803-329-4082, @teddy_kulmala
