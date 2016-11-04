Caller to Rock Hill 911: How many legs does an octopus have?

1:53 Schools in Denmark-Olar are old and inadequate, a problem in many rural districts Pause

3:05 How DSS failed Robert Guinyard, Jr.

2:13 River Bluff finds positives in discouraging season

1:03 Harlem Globetrotters' "Zeus" visits children at Oak Pointe Elementary

1:05 Tim Tebow 'thankful to be part of the Mets family'

3:16 Rico Dowdle, USC Class of 2016 playmaker

0:26 Daughter of man murdered at Tama Road apartment asks for public's help

2:21 Game preview: Missouri a trap game for the Gamecocks?

1:36 Eddie Dunning, painter of the Gamecock on the Williams-Brice football field