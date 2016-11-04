Man accused of chaining woman has Facebook posts about missing people

Social media posts from a man accused of chaining a woman to a storage container show he made light of instances where people have been reported missing and had been putting gravel and boulders on his property.
On a Facebook account for someone named Todd Kohlhepp RE, he made a post Sept. 15 saying after reading news about missing people, his reaction is “that person just went to the beach with friend, other person found with her parole violation boyfriend...”
Three days later, he posted photos of his property and said he was clearing land and putting 200 tons of gravel and boulders there.
Property records from Spartanburg County state he purchased 95 acres of land on Wofford Road in Woodruff in 2014.
The Greenville News reported the victim and her boyfriend had been missing since the end of August.
Officials said they are using cadaver dogs to look for bodies of other potential victims and will excavate the area.
The Facebook account has been active since at least August of 2015. On the page, he indicates he’s an agent with TKA Real Estate and has a link to the company’s website.
