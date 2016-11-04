Woman rescued from storage container said she saw kidnapper shoot boyfriend, officials said

The 30-year-old woman officers found chained in a storage container near Woodruff this week told investigators she saw her captor, Todd Kohlhepp, shoot her boyfriend, officials said.
Her boyfriend Charles Carver remains missing.
He and the victim, of Anderson, both went missing about two months ago.
Anderson police were informed that the victim’s phone had been traced to Kohlhepp's 96-acre property off Wofford Road near Woodruff, 7th Circuit Solicitor Barry Barnette said during Kohlhepp's bond hearing Friday.
Barnette said in court that investigators believe other bodies are on Kohlhepp's property. Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger told the Herald-Journal on Friday that he had been called to that property on the report that at least one body had been found.
When she was first rescued, the victim told investigators Kohlhepp had indicated as many as four bodies may be on the property.
Currently, Kohlhepp has been charged with kidnapping, but investigators say additional charges are likely.
"This is a very, very dangerous individual," Barnette said in court.
Kohlhepp will be arraigned in court on Jan. 19, Spartanburg County Magistrate Judge Danny Burns ruled Friday.
Kohlhepp, of Moore, is a registered sex offender for crimes committed in Arizona. He is the owner and broker in charge of TKA Real Estate in Spartanburg.
