Man accused of killing 4, chaining woman will represent himself in court

Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said Todd Kohlhepp, the real estate agent from Moore charged in the 2003 Superbike Motorsports quadruple homicide, will represent himself in court without an attorney.
Wright said Kohlhepp, 45, is talking to investigators, and they are looking into other criminal cases.
“He is talking to us. We know some stuff,” Wright said. He declined to elaborate.
Authorities took Kohlhepp to his 96-acre property off Wofford Road near Woodruff over the weekend, where he showed them two grave sites. Human remains have been found in one, and excavation work is ongoing today on the other. It's the fifth day of the search.
In addition to the four murder charges in the Superbike case, Kohlhepp is also facing a kidnapping charge after a missing Anderson County woman was found in a large storage container on his property.
The woman, 30, was alive but had been held chained by the neck. She and her boyfriend, Charles Carver, had been missing since the end of August. Carver's body was found on Kohlhepp's property Friday, though Kohlhepp has not been charged in that death at this time.
Authorities have said they believe Kohlhepp is tied to seven homicides in all, but they are looking at other properties he owns or has owned, and they are not limiting the search to South Carolina.
Wright said he prayed with Kohlhepp when investigators brought him to the Woodruff property this weekend. He said he prayed for Kohlhepp to “find God.”
“I'm a law enforcement officer, and I take my job very seriously, but I’m also a Christian and believe that all people can get forgiveness,” Wright said.
Authorities have said Kohlhepp’s property contained massive amounts of guns and ammunition.
Kohlhepp is a local real estate agent and registered sex offender based on a kidnapping conviction out of Arizona. He pleaded to the kidnapping charge in exchange for a sexual assault charge being dropped.
It remains unclear how Kohlhepp obtained firearms as a convicted felon.
“If a man desires to get stuff, he can get it," Wright said. "When you have money and people that need money, you can get stuff."
The sheriff declined to provide further details, saying, “Believe it or not, he gets a fair trial, too.”
The prominence of the case continued to draw curious onlookers Monday to the fenced-off Woodruff property.
Darlene Jones came from Union to see the activity.
“I believe this is bigger than the Susan Smith case,” she said.
Smith, of Union, made international news in 1995 when she was convicted of killing her two children by driving a car into a body of water with them inside. She’s currently serving a life prison sentence.
“There’s so many victims. So many other families that are hurting,” she said. “It’s just hard to believe. … There’s going to be more.”
Nearby, at a Woodruff McDonald’s, the Kohlhepp case is the topic of conversation. Don Brown sat with his laptop in front of him, while a woman next to him read the front page of Sunday’s Herald-Journal.
“Human nature is terrible, it’s terrible,” Brown said. “Man is the only race that will sell its soul to feed an addiction. … Animals only kill for survival. We’re the only animal that will kill for other reasons.”
Members of Selma Baptist Church have supplied the media camped outside the Woodruff property with portable toilets and bottled water, in addition to some food over the past couple days.
Jack Gillespie said the church raised about $1,000 through a special “love offering” to rent the toilets and to buy the food and water. The portable toilets have been rented for a month, Gillespie said.
“You never know how long it’s going to be,” he said. “We’re not doing this for us, we’re not doing it for (the media) or the police department. We’re doing it for (the victims’) families.”
After being allowed to speak with his mother, Kohlhepp confessed to being responsible for the Superbike Motorsports killings in Chesnee in 2003, Wright said.
