'This is what Trump was talking about': Frustrated Bluffton voters fear disenfranchisement because of long line

Bluffton voters Paul and Rochelle Armola say they arrived at the Lord of Life Lutheran Church polling place near Buckwalter Place a few minutes before polls closed at 7 p.m. Nov. 8, but didn't get to the end of the line until just after 7 p.m. After heated discussions with poll worker Ken Oberg, they were informed they could vote on a provisional ballot.